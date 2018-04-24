Dominique Blanchard appointed Regional Head of the Global Markets Division for Asia-Pacific

Dominique Blanchard joins Crédit Agricole CIB as Regional Head of the Global Markets Division (GMD) for Asia-Pacific effective 23rd April 2018.

Based in Hong Kong, Dominique reports globally to Gene Kim, Head of International for the Global Markets Division and locally to Michel Roy, Senior Regional Officer for Asia-Pacific. He will be a member of Crédit Agricole CIB Asia- Pacific Management Committee.

"Dominique will play a key role in deepening and extending our client franchise in Asia-Pacific, leading our GMD teams to address the needs of our Financial Institutions and Corporates clients with the most efficient solutions," said Michel Roy, Senior Regional Officer for Asia-Pacific.

"We are delighted to welcome Dominique to Crédit Agricole CIB. With his extensive experience in capital markets he will help us further strengthen our franchise in Asia," added Gene Kim, Head of International for the Global Markets Division.

Dominique brings with him more than 25 years' experience in financial markets spent in Europe and Asia-Pacific across fixed income, equity derivatives and financial advisory. He joins Crédit Agricole CIB from ANZ where he was Global Head of Sales and Debt Capital Markets. Dominique also worked for Daiwa Sumitomo from 2008 to 2013, where he ran and restructured their global financial products activities, front to back. Prior to that, he spent over 15 years with the Crédit Agricole Group, his last position was Deputy Head of the Fixed Income division.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the Corporate and Investment Banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world's n°13 bank measured by Tier One Capital (The Banker, July 2017). The Bank offers its clients a comprehensive range of products and services structured around six major divisions:

Client Coverage International Network

Global Investment Banking

Structured Finance

Global Markets

Debt Optimisation Distribution

International Trade Transaction Banking

The Bank provides support to clients in large international markets through its network with a presence in major countries in Europe, America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit the website at www.ca-cib.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006245/en/

Contacts:

Crédit Agricole CIB

Virginie Ourceyre Global Head of Communications for Global Markets

+ 44 (0) 207 214 6610

virginie.ourceyre@ca-cib.com