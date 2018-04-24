

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai has announced a voluntary recall of 580,058 model year 2011-2013 Sonatas and model year 2011-2012 Sonata Hybrids, due to faulty airbags.



In the event of a crash, the air bag control unit may short circuit, preventing the front airbags, seat belt pretensioners, and side airbags from deploying.



If the front air bags, seat belt pretensioners, and side airbags are disabled, there is an increased risk of injury to the vehicle occupants in the event of a vehicle crash necessitating deployment of these safety systems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX