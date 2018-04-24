The "Exhibition Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The exhibition market in Europe by type is segmented into B2B, B2C, and mixed exhibitions. B2B exhibition formats dominated the market in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The growth of digital communities and the popularity of keynotes and breakout sessions at trade shows are attributing to the growth of this market segment in Europe. The introduction of hybrid formats is integrated with entertainment elements to sync with changing audiences and revolutionizing the physical space will help organizers increase the attendance in these events in the B2B sector.

For instance, the establishment of charging stations that are metamorphosing into networking hubs which feature videos, games, and activities will revolutionize this segment in the European market. The extensive use of technology that amps up the relevance of these events and helps in marketing products and services will boost revenues in the European market.

The emergence of new players is resulting in intensifying the competition in the exhibition market in Europe. The market is highly fragmented, and the top five vendors dominate the largest market share. The influx of international companies will revolutionize the exhibition market in Europe. The intensified price wars among players due to similar product specifications in the European market. The rise in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As will help players expand their businesses and attract new consumers in the market.

The major vendors in the market are:

GL Events

Koelnmesse

MCH Group

Messe Dsseldorf

Messe Frankfurt

Messe Munchen

RELX Group

Other prominent vendors include:

Comexposium

Deutsche Messe

Emerald Expositions

Fiera Milano

HKTDC

Informa Exhibitions

ITE Group

Messe Berlin Group

NrnbergMesse

PennWell Corporation

Tarsus Group

UBM

Viparis

