The exhibition market in Europe by type is segmented into B2B, B2C, and mixed exhibitions. B2B exhibition formats dominated the market in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
The growth of digital communities and the popularity of keynotes and breakout sessions at trade shows are attributing to the growth of this market segment in Europe. The introduction of hybrid formats is integrated with entertainment elements to sync with changing audiences and revolutionizing the physical space will help organizers increase the attendance in these events in the B2B sector.
For instance, the establishment of charging stations that are metamorphosing into networking hubs which feature videos, games, and activities will revolutionize this segment in the European market. The extensive use of technology that amps up the relevance of these events and helps in marketing products and services will boost revenues in the European market.
The emergence of new players is resulting in intensifying the competition in the exhibition market in Europe. The market is highly fragmented, and the top five vendors dominate the largest market share. The influx of international companies will revolutionize the exhibition market in Europe. The intensified price wars among players due to similar product specifications in the European market. The rise in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As will help players expand their businesses and attract new consumers in the market.
The major vendors in the market are:
- GL Events
- Koelnmesse
- MCH Group
- Messe Dsseldorf
- Messe Frankfurt
- Messe Munchen
- RELX Group
Other prominent vendors include:
- Comexposium
- Deutsche Messe
- Emerald Expositions
- Fiera Milano
- HKTDC
- Informa Exhibitions
- ITE Group
- Messe Berlin Group
- NrnbergMesse
- PennWell Corporation
- Tarsus Group
- UBM
- Viparis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
5 Report Assumptions Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Dynamics
9 Global Exhibition Market
10 Exhibition Market in Europe
11 Exhibition Market in Europe by Exhibition Type
12 Exhibition Market in Europe by Industry Type
13 Exhibition Market in Europe by Revenue Stream
14 Key Countries
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Key Company profiles
- Comexposium
- Messe Berlin Group
- NrnbergMesse
- Tarsus Group
- PennWell Corporation
- Viparis
- Messe Munchen
- Messe Dusseldorf
- Koelnmesse
- Informa Exhibitions
- HKTDC
- Deutsche Messe
- Emerald Expositions
- UBM
- RELX Group
- Messe Frankfurt
- MCH Group
- ITE Group
- GL Events
- Fiera Milano
