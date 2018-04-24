Why Invest in Marijuana THC Breathalyzer Stocks?Everyone knows that marijuana stocks outperformed in 2017, but few people are aware of this small, explosive niche in the cannabis market: marijuana breathalyzer stocks.This growing trend is excellent for equities like the two companies we'll look at below. First, though, we have to consider why there is surging demand for marijuana thc breathalyzers in the first place.The answer is, of course, public safety.Pot smokers are notoriously casual about the risks of smoking and driving. A recent survey showed that 40% of marijuana users drove less than two hours after smoking, which is less than half the wait time.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...