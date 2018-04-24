

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) Tuesday reported first-quarter sales of continuing operations 3.11 billion euros, up 27.1 percent from 2.45 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, sales were up 36.5 percent.



The company said revenue growth was buoyed by favorable market conditions, which was balanced across all distribution channels.



Among brands, Gucci sales jumped 37.9 percent, Bottega Veneta declined 6.8 percent, Yves Saint Laurent climbed 12.0 percent, and other brands gained 31.0 percent.



