(WebFG News) - Following a bid from Hanover BidCo for the entire issued share capital of Escher Group which was announced on 27 March, five of the company's six board members have resigned. Liam Church will leave his role as chief executive of the mail processing software company at the end of May, Clem Garvey will leave his role as chief financial officer after a handover period and non-executive directors Paul Taylor and Stephen McLeod will leave the Escher Group with immediate effect. ...

