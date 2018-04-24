(WebFG News) - CCTV and surveillance firm UniVision Engineering said on Tuesday that, courtesy of a "transformational" year, expected revenue and profits for the year ended 31 March to outstrip those of the previous year. Throughout the year the Hong Kong based company won a major contract with the autonomous territory's railway company, MTR Corporation (MTRC), for £36.4m at current conversion rates spread over a six year period. A statement from UniVision said: "The MTRC contract will lead to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...