(WebFG News) - Environmentally friendly boiler company Inspirit Energy announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Anthony Samaha as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Samaha is a chartered accountant in Australia and has over 20 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance, having spent more than ten years with international accounting firms including Ernst & Young. According to Inspirit, Samaha also has previous experience in taking AIM-listed companies public, having ...

