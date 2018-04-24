Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes Letters of Intent with India-Based Algae Producers, Ships Algal Starter Inoculum to Growers in Taiwan

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional and medicinal products derived from proprietary algal strains, announces today that Wellisen Nutraceuticals and Sanat Products Ltd., both established algae producers located in the Indian subcontinent's southernmost region, have executed letters of intent to produce the ZIVO algae strain exclusively for ZIVO under a license from ZIVO. The Company is in the process of transferring its proprietary strain to laboratories in India. Simultaneously, ZIVO is shipping living algae inoculum to Taiwan for production scaleup on the island nation's southeast coastline, where algae production has been commonplace for decades. The Company is providing incentives and licensing opportunities to convert ponds from spirulina to ZIVO strain production.

"It's the fastest, most capital-efficient approach to rapidly scale up production, and keep that production volume consistent," states Andrew A. Dahl, President & CEO. "We're working with established growers who have decades of experience growing other forms of algae at commercial scale, so we can work toward getting economies of scale in a relatively short timeframe."

The Company is producing its starter inoculum in the United States, and then shipping the living algae to laboratories and production facilities in Asia and India. At the same time, the Company has filed applications for patents in Taiwan, India and mainland China.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

