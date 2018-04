The "Aircraft Leasing: A Guide to Successful Negotiations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar is ideal for aircraft operators and manufacturers, consuAircraft operators and manufacturers, consultants, bankers, lawyers, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft leasing.

Seminar Highlights

Lease Contract Formation and Enforcement

Principles of Contract Law relevant to an Aircraft Lease Agreement

Assent/Assignment/Delegation/Breach/Discharge/Remedies

Aircraft Operating Leases

Cape Town Convention

Technical Language in an Aircraft Operating Lease

Aviation Insurance

ACMI Leases

Agenda:

9.00 Registration

9.30 Welcome Introductions

9.40 Lease Contract Formation and Enforcement

Principles of Contract Law relevant to an Aircraft Lease Agreement

Assent/Assignment/Delegation/Breach/Discharge/Remedies

10.00 Aircraft Operating Leases Negotiating Issues

Security Deposit and Rent

Representations and Warranties

Delivery

General Maintenance Issues

Redelivery

Indemnities, Events of Default, Governing Law

11.15 Networking Coffee Break

11.30 Aircraft Operating Leases (Con't)

12.00 Cape Town Convention

12.30 Networking Lunch

13.30 Technical Language in an Aircraft Operating Lease

Technical Lease Language

Maintenance Programs

Asset Management

Regulatory Compliance

Maintenance Reserves

Return Conditions

15.00 Aviation Insurance

15.30 Networking Coffee Break

16.00 ACMI Leases

Negotiation Issues

Deposit and Block-Hour Rate

Minimum Guaranteed Hours

Hour Cycle Ratio

Control

Operator (lessor) Responsibilities

User (lessee) Responsibilities

General Terms and Conditions

17.00 Concluding Remarks

17.10 End of Seminar

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfrgv6/aircraft_leasing?w=4

