Jacob Wallenberg, New Director, Elected to the Board and Nine Directors Re-elected



Nasdaq Board Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board



NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) stockholders today elected all nominated directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. Elected board members include:



-- Melissa M. Arnoldi, President of Technology & Operations, AT&T Communications -- Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company -- Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments -- Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq -- Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Center and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market -- Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited -- John D. Rainey, CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, PayPal Holdings, Inc. -- Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc. -- Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman, Investor AB -- Lars R. Wedenborn, CEO, FAM AB



Nasdaq stockholders also approved the following proposals:



-- The company's executive compensation on an advisory basis; -- The company's equity incentive plan, as amended and restated; and -- Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.



The stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal relating to the shareholder right to act by written consent.



The Nasdaq Board of Directors today re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.



About Jacob Wallenberg:



Mr. Wallenberg currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Investor AB, a position he has held since 2005. He has served as a Director of Investor AB since 1998 and was its Vice Chairman from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Wallenberg is a former director of SAS/Scandinavian Airlines and currently serves as Vice Chairman of ABB Ltd and Ericsson AB. He received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.



About Nasdaq:



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.



