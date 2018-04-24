(WebFG News) - Apple is set to start paying the 13bn of back taxes it owes Ireland in May, the government revealed on Tuesday. Irish finance minister Pascal Donohoe said all the payments would be made via an escrow account by the end of the third quarter of 2018. The European Commission ruled in 2016 that the Irish government had been unfairly lenient over Apple's tax and forced the tech giant to pay 13bn back in taxes. Both the firm and the Irish Government disagree with the decision and are ...

