Technavio's latest market research report on the global GIS market in the telecom sector provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global GIS market in the telecom sector will grow at a CAGR of over 11%during the forecast period. Increased use of GIS for capacity planning is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Globally, telecom companies are capitalizing on the increasing demand for mobile phones and Internet. To increase their customer reach, they are providing a broad range of services. In urban areas, the telecom industry is saturated, and the competition is intense. The demand is rising in rural areas because of the increase in the literacy rate and relatively low competition, and this is enabling the players to focus on such markets.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of GIS and big data as one of the key emerging trends in the global GIS market in the telecom sector:

Use of GIS and big data

The use of GIS data with big data and big data analytics is a new way of analyzing massive volumes of cluttered data to get meaningful and useful data. Companies such as Esri has built GIS tools for Hadoop. These tools help in using the Hadoop framework for the analysis of spatial data. It is an open source software for big spatial data analysis. Some of the major functions of the software include visualization and analysis of maps, publication of map applications online, large volume of data is recorded in Hadoop, large volume of Polygon analysis is performed to obtain new informative results and carrying out operations on billions of spatial data records based on location.

"GIS tools for Hadoop helps in analyzing the impact of driver carpooling based on an analysis of automobile GPS position data. For the study, places with the highest number of trips with similar origin and destination locations were considered. With the help of GPS, the data collected includes 40 million vehicle position records gathered in a single day. The data included longitude, latitude, date, speed, and time. To analyze a vast number of data sets, the Hadoop MapReduce framework was used for distributed parallel computation," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application

Global GIS market in the telecom sector segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global GIS market in the telecom sector into the following products, including software, data, and services and key regions, the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The software segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 47% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is services, which will account for nearly 23% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global GIS market in the telecom sector in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 45%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

