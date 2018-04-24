The "Europe Aerosol Cans Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe aerosol cans market was valued at US$24.580 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.42% over the forecast period to reach US$28.376 billion by 2023.

Aerosol is designed to dispense its liquid content as a mist or foam. Europe is the largest producer of aerosol globally due to the favorable business environment encouraging firms to establish manufacturing facilities in the region. The growing focus on personal care in Europe is anticipated to drive the aerosol can market. Moreover, the rising disposable income due to the improvement in the employment opportunities and job quality is further driving the market on account increasing consumer expenditure on household products.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in key countries. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Companies Mentioned

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Tubex GmbH

Arnest Group

ALLTUB

Ardagh Group S.A

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe Aerosol Cans Market By Type

6. Europe Aerosol Cans Market By Materials

7. Europe Aerosol Cans Market By Propellant

8. Europe Aerosol Cans Market By End User

9. Europe Aerosol Cans Market By Countries

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

