Technavio market research analysts forecast the global metal forming and press tending robots market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the improvement in robotic system integration services as one of the key emerging trends in the global metal forming and press tending robots market. By capitalizing on technological improvements such as the Internet of Things and software platforms, system integrators are taking initiatives to innovate the delivery of services. Software solutions are increasingly being incorporated for the improvement in commissioning and programming of industrial robots, along with trends such as virtual commissioning and offline programming expected to gain traction over the forecast period. These include solutions offered by key players to improve the efficiency of press tending robots.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the advantages over automated equipment as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global metal forming and press tending robots market:

Advantages over automated equipment

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the adoption of metal forming and press tending robots owing to their ability to work under extreme conditions and give relatively better results than automated equipment used for metal forming and press tending applications. Players in the market have introduced robots that can be easily synchronized with industrial stamping presses and are increasingly being adopted for material handling processes that require parts to be tilted, rotated, and flipped.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics, "Robots have a better ability than conventional automated equipment to handle metal and alloys that are hard and have high tensile strength and are challenging to deform by denting, perforation, or shearing."

Global metal forming and press tending robots market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global metal forming and press tending robots market into the following end-users, including metal industry, automotive industry, and aerospace and defense industries and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

APAC was the leading region for the global metal forming and press tending robots market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 55%. In APAC, the accelerated growth in the automotive industry and increased automation for metal fabrication and foundry applications is driving growth. Technologies such as metal forming and press tending robots are expected to be adopted in this region due to their ability to deliver smooth and continuous production of high-quality metal parts with minimal material wastage. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

