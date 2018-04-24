Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Will Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 25, 2018

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. will release its audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 2017, after the U.S. markets close on April 25, 2018. Cobre del Mayo's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

The financial information will be available in the Investors Section of Cobre del Mayo's website. Access to this section requires a username and password that can be obtained by request to: ir@cobredelmayo.com.mx.

Conference call dial in information:

Toll free numbers:

US/Canada: 1-866-240-5139

UK: 0800-229-1400

Mexico: 01800-681-9522

Switzerland: 0800-121-040

Toll number (US): 001-713-481-0091