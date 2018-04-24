sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.04.2018 | 21:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Will Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 25, 2018

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. will release its audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 2017, after the U.S. markets close on April 25, 2018. Cobre del Mayo's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

The financial information will be available in the Investors Section of Cobre del Mayo's website. Access to this section requires a username and password that can be obtained by request to: ir@cobredelmayo.com.mx.

Conference call dial in information:

Toll free numbers:

US/Canada: 1-866-240-5139
UK: 0800-229-1400
Mexico: 01800-681-9522
Switzerland: 0800-121-040
Toll number (US): 001-713-481-0091


© 2018 PR Newswire