EQS Group-News: Conzzeta / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Conzzeta: Ordinary AGM approves all resolutions 2018-04-24 / 21:00 Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2018 *All resolutions approved* Zurich, April 24, 2018 - At the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Conzzeta AG on April 24, 2018, shareholders approved with great majority all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. In aggregate, 85.2% of the votes had been represented. Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, opened the meeting with a presentation on the trends and relevance of China. Michael Willome, Group CEO, commented on business developments and the ongoing implementation of the strategic priorities. After the presentations, shareholders approved the dividend increase by 45.5%, resulting in a dividend of CHF 16.00 per registered share A and CHF 3.20 per registered share B. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2018. Shareholders confirmed Ernst Bärtschi as President of the Board of Directors as well as the members of the Board of Directors and reelected the members of the Compensation Committee. The AGM also approved the Compensation Report 2017, the compensation of the Board of Directors up until the ordinary AGM 2019 and the compensation of the Group Executive Committee for the business year 2019. The meeting was closed with the presentation of the new image movie "Best in Foam" of the FoamPartner business unit. The next ordinary AGM of Conzzeta AG is scheduled for April 16, 2019, in Zurich. The following documents are available on the website of Conzzeta: - Invitation, including AGM agenda - Presentation Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors - Presentation Michael Willome, Group CEO - Image movie FoamPartner - Minutes (as soon as available) Inquiries and further information: Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone +41 44 468 24 49 media@conzzeta.com *About Conzzeta* Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It represents innovation and reliability with a long-term perspective. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 4,700 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are dedicated to offering customers innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON). Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NLNXFORBHD [1] Document title: Ordinary AGM 2018 End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Conzzeta Giesshübelstrasse 45 8045 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 44 468 24 49 Fax: +41 44 468 24 53 E-mail: info@conzzeta.com Internet: www.conzzeta.com ISIN: CH0244017502 Valor: A117LR Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 678649 2018-04-24 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=81097058bd778719b46a6d0a2abada37&application_id=678649&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

