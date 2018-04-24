

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many voters remain undecided, but the results of a poll commissioned by the GOPAC Election Fund show West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey with a narrow lead in the state's Republican Senate primary.



The poll showed Morrisey with a 24 percent to 20 percent lead over Congressman Evan Jenkins, R-W.V., while former coal executive Don Blankenship comes in third at 12 percent. Thirty-nine percent of voters are undecided.



The poor showing by Blankenship may reflect efforts by national Republicans to derail his candidacy amid concerns he would struggle against Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., in the general election.



Blankenship served a year in jail after he was found guilty of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety and health standards following a deadly 2010 explosion at his Upper Big Branch Mine.



The poll found that Manchin is likely to face an uphill battle in the general election due in part to President Donald Trump's popularity in the state.



A generic Republican candidate leads Manchin by 41 percent to 37 percent, with the incumbent trailing badly among independents.



'Senator Manchin is in a political cross current voting with the DC Democrats at a time when West Virginia voters are clearly supportive of President Trump, his recent tax cuts and his policies,' said GOPAC Chairman David Avella.



Fifty-one percent of voters approve of Manchin's job performance, although 63 percent of approve of the job Trump is doing as president.



The poll also showed 49 percent of voters would be less likely to support Manchin if they knew he voted against Trump's tax cuts.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX