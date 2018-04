WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Whirlpool (WHR) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, jumping by 4.4 percent. With the gain, Whirlpool has reached its best intraday level in a month.



The rally by Whirlpool comes after the appliance maker reported weaker than expected first quarter earnings but also announced an agreement to sell its Embraco compressor unit to Japan's Nidec for nearly $1.1 billion in cash.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX