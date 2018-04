BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit rose 1.2 percent to 838.0 million euros from 827.6 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest and tax was up 33.4 percent from last year to 1.39 billion euros.



Revenues for the quarter increased 14 percent to 9.34 billion euros from 8.20 billion euros a year ago.



