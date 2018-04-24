Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce: Afghanistan - U.S. Business Matchmaking Conference Being Hosted in Washington, D.C. April 25-26, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / Since October 2002, the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) has served as the leading organization facilitating U.S.-Afghanistan business, investment and trade ties through its "Business Matchmaking Conferences" or BMCs. Member services include informational exchanges, business development resources in the form of business advice, conferences, briefings, seminars, networking events, publications, and other program vehicles to stimulate bilateral business and investment relationships. The AACC brings together companies, organizations, diaspora and individuals with a stake in helping Afghanistan succeed and promoting a "Business Friendly" enabled environment for private sector development. The AACC supports a market-led economy and serves as a link between the private sector and government to encourage economic policies that result in increased business and investment between the U.S. and Afghanistan.

The AACC is hosting its 13th Annual Business Matchmaking Conference or BMC 2018 on April 25-26, 2018 with the following events:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25 AND THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018 (8:00 AM-6:00 PM) at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. Atrium Hall, Washington, D.C.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25, 2018 (6:00 PM-8:00 PM) Annual Industry Awards Dinner at J.W. Marriott Hotel, 14 th and Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Award dinner will honor Dr. Ehsan Bayat, Founder & Chairman, The Bayat Group, for his leadership across multiple industry sectors and for his leadership in bilateral investments.



AACC members are composed of: a) business leaders (both men and women) from the business communities of the U.S. and Afghanistan; b) leaders from international assistance implementing organizations and donor institutions; c) think tank and international organization leaders involved in Afghanistan policy-making; and d) influential leaders from the civil society community involved in Afghanistan. The BMC is the largest conference of its kind worldwide; strengthening the economic and commercial relationship between the United States and Afghanistan and helping nurture a strong private sector enabling environment that is pro-growth, market-led, anti-corruption focused, encouraging of women's role in business and working toward a self-sustaining domestic resource base fueled by a vibrant business economy.

These events are open to the credentialed press.

For further information please contact: www.a-acc.org or call: 703-955-7706.

