SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Construction Chemicals Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of construction chemicals and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The increase in building and infrastructural developmental activities worldwide will influence the growth of the global construction chemicals market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the manufacturers of construction chemicals have created a wide distribution channel in the market using both physical retail stores and online retailing, added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Construction Chemicals Market:

Increase in demand for ready-mix concrete solutions

Rise in adoption of eco-friendly and non-hazardous construction chemicals

Increase in R&D spend and focus on technological innovations by leading suppliers

Increase in demand for ready-mix concrete solutions

In the last couple of years, there has been a considerable demand for ready-mix solutions. These solutions help the buyers avail high-quality concrete as per their requirements. It also reduces management effort associated with the mixing of concrete.

Rise in adoption of eco-friendly and non-hazardous construction chemicals

The demand for eco-friendly and non-hazardous construction chemicals is increasing due to the growing awareness on safety and health. This further helps to enhance the environmental safety and helps end-users comply with safety regulations.

Increase in R&D spend and focus on technological innovations by leading suppliers

Globally, the suppliers are increasingly investing in R&D initiatives to develop new products with enhanced capabilities. This provides the buyers access to a wide range of enhanced products that are best suited to meet their business requirements.

