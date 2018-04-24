

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.37 billion, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $3.79 billion from $3.40 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.19 - $1.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.78 - $4.10 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX