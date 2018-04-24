

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.31 billion, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $2.07 billion, or $2.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 billion or $3.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $5.55 billion from $5.46 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.47 Bln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.47 vs. $3.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.24 -Revenue (Q1): $5.55 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.80 - $13.70 Full year revenue guidance: $21.9 - $22.8 Bln



