

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.08 billion, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $2.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $2.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.10 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.34 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.34



