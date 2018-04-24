

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.28 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $0.75 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.28 Bln. vs. $0.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.33



