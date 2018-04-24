Alimera Sciences, Inc.: Alimera Sciences to Report First Quarter 2018 Results May 2, 2018

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018.
An accompanying conference call will be hosted by Dan Myers, Chief Executive Officer and Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Financial Officer to discuss the results. The call will be held at 9:00 AM ET, on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.
Conference Details
Conference date: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018 9:00 AM ET
Conference dial-in: 877.269.7756
International dial-in: 201.689.7817
Conference Call Name: Alimera Sciences' First Quarter 2018 Results Call
Webcast Registration: Click Here
Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.alimerasciences.com, under "Investor Relations".
About Alimera Sciences, Inc.
www.alimerasciences.com
Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera's commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera's product and development portfolio designed to treat early- and late-stage diseases. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.
For press inquiries:
Katie Brazel
for Alimera Sciences
404-317-8361
kbrazel@bellsouth.net
For investor inquiries:
CG Capital
for Alimera Sciences
877-889-1972
investorrelations@cg.capital
SOURCE: Alimera Sciences