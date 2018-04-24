

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $208 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $366 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $782 million from $598 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $214 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $782 Mln vs. $598 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.85



