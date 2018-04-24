SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of pharmaceutical packaging equipment and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006252/en/

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Report

"The rapidly growing CRO and biopharma industries worldwide drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "APAC is considered as a major contributor to the market, owing to the increasing foreign investments in the region," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market:

Rising popularity of modular platforms with integrated packaging technologies

Increasing equipment automation

Increasing equipment automation

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Rising popularity of modular platforms with integrated packaging technologies

In the pharmaceutical packaging equipment category, the suppliers are focusing on manufacturing modular equipment that is compact and equipped with the latest packaging technologies. It helps the buyers gain faster and efficient automated packaging solutions.

Increasing equipment automation

Globally, the suppliers are incorporating high levels of automation in their equipment such as robotics. This helps the buyers to obtain clarifications regarding environment-friendly practices.

Increasing development of production lines for small batch size

The suppliers in the market are increasingly adopting practices for manufacturing equipment that produces smaller lot sizes. This practices also help the buyers reduce amortization and storage costs.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Laboratory Animals and Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Biomarkers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006252/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com