

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $96.17 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $78.52 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.40 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $96.17 Mln. vs. $78.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX