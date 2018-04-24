

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $206.6 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $230.2 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $894.8 million from $883.5 million last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $894.8 Mln vs. $883.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.70 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 to $3.9 Bln



