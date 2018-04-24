

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $28.95 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $21.36 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $292.00 million from $255.32 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1.13 - $1.17 Bln



