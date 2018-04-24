7-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. and Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ulta Beauty, Inc. ('Ulta Beauty' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: ULTA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 30, 2016 and February 23, 2018, are encouraged to contact the firm before May 1, 2018, the lead plaintiff deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964 to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ulta Beauty was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (2) as a result, Ulta Beauty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm