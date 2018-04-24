

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $141.84 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $105.87 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Total System Services reported adjusted earnings of $207.59 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.1% to $0.99 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $207.59 Mln. vs. $152.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $0.99 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.70 - $3.80 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX