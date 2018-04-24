

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TSYS (TSS) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects: adjusted EPS in the range of $4.25 to $4.35; and net revenue (non-GAAP) in a range of $3.70 to $3.80 billion.



'We are off to an outstanding start to 2018, producing diluted earnings per share growth of over 35% for the quarter. We delivered exceptional performance across all three of our segments and were especially pleased with the completion of our Cayan acquisition during the quarter. These outstanding results and expectations for the remainder of the year provided us with great momentum and have allowed us to increase our financial outlook for 2018,' said Troy Woods, CEO.



First-quarter adjusted EPS were $1.13, an increase of 37.6%. Total revenues were $987.2 million, a decrease of 16.7%. The company said the decrease is the result of adopting ASC 606.



