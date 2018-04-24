Leading Law Enforcement Group Honors Ronald S. Lauder

FORMER NYPD COMM'R RAY KELLY PRESENTS LAUDER WITH LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

At New York City Gala for the Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation, federal officers and their families were honored for their service and sacrifice

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder was honored Monday night at the Plaza Hotel in New York by the Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation, receiving its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, co-founded the organization together with Richard Kendall. Ridge thanked Ambassador Lauder for his longtime support for law enforcement and for his contributions to public life.

Former New York Police CommissionerRay Kellypraised Lauder, saying he has "a profound commitment to public service." "Ronald has dedicated his life to helping other people," Kelly said, "and he's never wavered in his staunch support for law enforcement."

"Even as we face challenges and threats like never before," Ambassador Lauder said, addressing federal agents past and present, and their families, "America is with you."

"Our nation is in your debt," said Lauder, "and we will not take you for granted."

Mr. Lauder, who served in the Pentagon under President Reagan and as U.S. Ambassador to Austria during the Reagan Administration, has been President of the World Jewish Congress since 2007.

The Foundation event was attended by over 400 current and former law enforcement officials, community representatives and business leaders.

The Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation (FEHSF) is a non-partisan organization that supports the families of officers serving in America's vital national law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and other frontline institutions.

For information about FEHSF, go to https://www.fehsf.org/

