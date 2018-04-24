

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $86.97 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $85.22 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.4 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $487.47 million from $456.91 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $89.4 Mln. vs. $88.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $487.47 Mln vs. $456.91 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX