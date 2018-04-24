Federal strategy and M&A practitioner and founding Department of Homeland Security staff member tapped to join growth efforts at ECS

Fairfax, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2018) - ECS, a leading provider of solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, IA/ML, application and IT modernization, and advanced science and engineering, announced the appointment of David West as vice president of corporate development (effective April 2, 2018). West will play a critical role in developing and driving the company's growth strategies.





Dave West, Vice President of Corporate Development



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5859/34219_davidwest.jpg

An accomplished leader with expertise in national security, finance, and management consulting, West has led high-visibility teams at private firms and Cabinet-level security agencies. As an executive at federal sector consulting firm Wolf Den Associates, he led the merger and acquisition (M&A) practice, supporting private equity and strategic buyer clients in closing dozens of transactions worth billions in enterprise value. At the US Department of Homeland Security, he was a founding member of the Secretary's staff and an adviser to Secretaries Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff. He later worked in investment banking and principal investing roles at Morgan Stanley.

"Dave brings a keen eye for strategy and invaluable M&A expertise to this position," said ECS president George Wilson. "His insight will provide a significant benefit to our employees, partners, and investors as we move towards our goal of becoming a $1 billion company."

"I am excited to join a proven team, and to support some of our government customers' most important and complex national security and mission needs," said Mr. West. "Along with our parent company, ASGN, and through a hybrid strategy of organic growth and M&A, ECS has the technical depth, high-end capabilities, customer intimacy, and contract assets to become the leading solutions provider of scale while preserving our nimble, customer-first culture."

West has a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where he was a Harper Fellow.

About ECS

ECS, an ASGN division, is delivering advanced solutions and services in cloud, cyber, AI/ML, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cyber and AI providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,400 employees throughout the U.S. and has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the last five years. For more information, visit www.ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. ASGN and its divisions are viewed as best in class across multiple industries and have built an outstanding reputation for excellence over the past 33 years. ASGN is based in Calabasas, California, with multiple offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. To learn more, visit www.asgn.com.

Contact

Shab Nassirpour, VP Marketing & Communications

571-565-3299

comm@ECStech.com

Related Links

ECS Leadership