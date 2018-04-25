

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $176.02 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $97.08 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.56 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $661.15 million from $632.23 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $230.56 Mln. vs. $228.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $661.15 Mln vs. $632.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.53 - $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $6.27 - $6.36



