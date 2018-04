CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see February figures for its all industry activity index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The index is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month after tumbling 1.8 percent in January.



Also, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Wednesday for ANZAC Day and will reopen on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX