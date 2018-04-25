

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Giggles N' Hugs Inc., the operator of family-friendly restaurants, has appointed Philip Gay, former CFO of California Pizza Kitchen as the new CEO of the company.



Meanwhile, the company's founder, Joey Parsi, will still be actively involved but will now focus his efforts as Chairman of the Board.



Gay most recently served as the company's Chief Business Development Officer and will continue his roll as founder and CEO at Triple Enterprises, a consulting and M & A Company he has lead.



'Since founding the company, my goal was always to do the ground work to lay a solid foundation for the company so that it can become the number one rated family restaurant throughout the country and the world as is currently the case in Southern California,' stated Parsi.



'We plan to focus on three areas. First, pursuing growth through both company owned and franchise locations, second, putting together a robust, experienced and independent board of directors, and lastly, identifying opportunities that are achievable in the near term' Gay stated.



