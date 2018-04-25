

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,130-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to poor earnings results and a drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were flat and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index surged 60.92 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 3,128.93 after trading between 3,069.75 and 3,136.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 40.21 points or 2.28 percent to end at 1,804.41.



Among the actives, Bank of China jumped 1.59 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.00 percent, Agricultural Bank of China spiked 2.13 percent, China Construction Bank collected 1.75 percent, Bank of Communications perked 1.48 percent, China life advanced 1.84 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 2.42 percent, PetroChina gathered 1.72 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 1.61 percent and China Vanke surged 3.41 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks failed to sustain an initial upward move and moved sharply lower on Tuesday.



The Dow shed 424.56 points or 1.74 percent to 24,024.13, while the NASDAQ lost 121.25 points or 1.70 percent to 7,007.35 and the S&P fell 35.73 points or 1.34 percent to 2,634.56.



The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders reacted to uninspired earnings news from several big-name companies, including 3M Corp. (MMM), Caterpillar (CAT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Travelers (TRV) and Coca-Cola (KO).



Selling pressure was also generated by a continued increase in U.S. treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note rising above 3 percent for the first time since 2014.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected increase in new home sales in March. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in April.



Crude oil futures reversed course Tuesday, unable to extend four-year highs thanks to profit taking and Iran's resistance to further supply cuts. WTI light sweet oil was down 80 cents at $67.86.



