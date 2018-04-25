Global Street Dance Organisation Invites Dancers Across Indonesia to Asia Pacific Street Dance Championships

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The United Dance Organisation are delighted to announce that they are bringing their inaugural Asia Pacific Street Dance Championships to China this November 3-4th2018. The prestigious championship event, held in partnership with global sports IP operator, Cherry Sports,is inviting street dancers across Indonesiato competein this incredible two -day event in Chongzuo City,China with the chance of winning over $10,000 in prizes,being crowned an Asia Pacific Street Dance Champion andrepresenting their country at the World Championships.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680766/Dancers_competing_at_the_UDO_World_Championships_2017.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680767/Team_Kagoshima.jpg )

The Asia Pacific Street Dance Championships, will give dancers and teams of all ages across Asia and Australasia an incredible opportunity to showcase their talents and skills. Throughout the weekend, dancers will perform their electrifying routines, including popular street dance styles such as Hip Hop, Breakdance, Popping and Locking. Watching on will be a panel of celebrity judges consisting of leading industry choreographers and well-known professional dancers, including the known father of street dance, Buddha Stretch.

The event promises to be a show-stopper, with a wide range of energetic competitions across different performance categories, including solo dancers, duos and teams, coupled with dynamic performances and inspiring masterclasses.

The highest positioned winners of the different categories will then qualify for UDO's acclaimed World Championships, held in Europe in August 2019, which brings together over 10,000 people over an incredible four-day event. Last year saw Japanese team Kagoshima being crowned O18 advanced World champions. This year they will be returning to defend their title.

UDO is one of the largest Hip Hop dance organizations in the World with over 80,000 members and partners across 30 countries. UDO hold qualifying competitions across Asia Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, as well as major events and championships throughout Europe and in America.

Simon Dibley, CEO & Founder of UDO: "We are incredibly excited to be bringing our inaugural Asia Pacific Street Dance Championships to China. We know the talent in the Asia Pacific region will be truly outstanding and we're looking forward to welcoming dancers from Indonesia to the Championships to perform on an international stage."

To find out more information on how to qualify and register, please visit http://www.udostreetdance.com.

Contact: Asia Pacific team, +44-2920-777-573, asiapacific@theudogroup.com