

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon SE expects net income to be in the range of 30 million euros to 33 million euros in the first quarter 2018, compared to a loss of 0.3 million euros in the first-quarter of 2017 mainly driven by positive one-time effects.



Recurring EBIT in the first quarter 2018 includes two such effects. A land sale in Canada increases recurring EBIT by about 4 million euros. The adoption of IFRS 15 leads to a positive earnings effect of about 5 million euros to 6 million euros, resulting from a temporary increase in inventory and higher than planned selling prices in the market segment Battery & other Energy in the business unit GMS. Excluding the effects, recurring EBIT amounts to between 11 million euros and 12 million euros and is thus within the framework of expectations.



Sales revenue in the first quarter 2018 increased substantially to 260 million euros to 265 million euros, compared to 216.3 million euros last year. Slightly more than half of the sales revenue increase is attributable to the full consolidation of the formers joint ventures with BMW and Benteler as well the above-mentioned effect from IFRS 15.



The solid first quarter 2018 at least confirms full year guidance for non-recurring EBIT before ppa, for which it expects a slightly more than proportionate increase compared to the sales revenue growth.



Due to the in total positive non-recurring effects, the company slightly increased guidance for net income from continuing operations to a low double digit million euros amount, compared to previous guidance of black zero.



The full report on the first quarter 2018 will be published on May 8, 2018, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX