

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, said that it cut its fiscal year 2018 outlook, due to the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, particularly the weakness of the US dollar against the euro, and the slower business development in the first half of fiscal year 2018.



Based on current exchange rates, the company now expects a comparable revenue growth of 3.0 percent-5.0 percent in fiscal year 2018, compared to the prior outlook of 5.5 percent -7.5 percent growth in comparable revenue.



The company lowered its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to about 640 million euros from the prior estimation of 700 million euros.



The company reduced its annual earnings per share outlook to a range of 1.90 euros -2.10 euros, from the prior outlook of 2.40 euros - 2.60 euros.



For fiscal year 2018, the company expects a negative free cash flow of 50 million euros to 150 million euros, unchanged from the prior outlook.



In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, based on preliminary results, OSRAM reported revenue of 1.01 billion euros in its continuing operations, represented 1.8 percent growth on a comparable basis. It reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1 percent, and earnings per share of 0.46 euros. It reported that negative free cash flow amounted to 132 million euros owing to planned capital expenditure in the Opto Semiconductors business unit.



The Managing Board will now enter into further talks with the employee representatives on implementation of the necessary measures. According to preliminary estimates, these measures may result in an extraordinary expense before tax of 60 million euros - 70 million euros. It is not currently possible to predict precisely how long the negotiations with the employee representatives will take. The adjusted outlook for earnings per share for the current fiscal year 2018 therefore does not reflect this extraordinary expense.



The company said it will publish its preliminary results for the second quarter on May 3, 2018 and the final results for both the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2018 on May 8, 2018.



