TTI Reaffirms Well On Track Performance for the First Half of 2018

HONG KONG, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) is pleased to reaffirm that the Group is well on track with its performance for the first half 2018.

Given the recent focus on commodity inflation, TTI is delighted to report that its productivity initiatives and high gross margin new product rollouts are proceeding on target, offsetting commodity inflation.

Additionally, the Group is excited with its outstanding momentum in its high potential cordless outdoor business.

About TTI

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floor Care Appliances and Accessories for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers - Brands, Innovation, Operations, and People - reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX and DIRT DEVIL Floor Care and Appliances.

TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), FTSE Developed Index and Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Index. For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

