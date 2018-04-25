International Cheer Union Hosts Annual General Meeting In Advance Of World Championships

ORLANDO, Florida, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cheer Union (ICU) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, April 24th in Orlando, Florida. Delegates from 80 National Cheer Federations attended.

The ICU's mission is to promote the healthy growth of cheerleading throughout the world. Founded in 2004, the ICU first applied for recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nearly seven years ago. In December of 2016, the IOC announced that it was providing the ICU provisional recognition.

The AGM is held in advance of the ICU World Championships. At this year's meeting Secretary General Karl Olson opened with an overview of the previous year, and a series of reports from various committees. President Jeff Webb outlined the strategic objectives of the ICU, which focused on broad-based geographic growth, as well as efforts to assist the ICU's national federations in obtaining recognition by their respective National Olympic Committees.

Elections for the Executive Committee for the ICU are held every two years. This year, member federations voted to elect the following to a two-year term:

President: Jeff Webb, United States Vice President: Pamela Chang Estevez, Ecuador Vice President: Yulia Sautina, Russian Federation

With the addition of Anguilla, Bulgaria, Ivory Coast, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Uzbekistan, by vote today, there are currently 116 member nations of the ICU.

During the assembly, the ICU signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Special Olympics International to help develop Special Olympics cheerleading programs around the world.

For more information, visit cheerunion.org, or contact Sheila Noone, icu-media@cheerunion.org.

About The International Cheer Union

The International Cheer Union (ICU) was formed as the non-profit international governing entity whose mission is to advance cheerleading on a global scale. With 116 member nations, the ICU represents all geographical areas where cheerleading exists. The ICU promotes healthy competition, rule development and education for athletes, coaches, and parents. More information can be found on www.cheerunion.org. Photography and b-roll video available upon request.

