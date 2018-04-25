Statoil ASA: Information relating to dividend for first quarter 2018

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Statoil (OSE:STL, NYSE:STO) for first quarter 2018.

Dividend amount: 0.23

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 20 August 2018

Ex-date: 21 August 2018

Record date: 22 August 2018

Payment date: On or around 30 August 2018 at Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs),

on or around 31 August 2018 at New York Stock Exchange.

Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 28 August 2018.

