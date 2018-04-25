

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rebounded at a slower-than-expected pace in February, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.4 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in January. That was just below the expected increase of 0.5 percent.



Industrial production expanded 2.0 percent over the month, while construction activity index dropped by 0.3 percent and tertiary activity showed no variations.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth eased to 1.1 percent in February from 1.8 percent in the prior month.



