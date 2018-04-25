

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Statoil ASA (STO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.29 billion, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% to $19.88 billion from $15.53 billion last year.



Statoil ASA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.29 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $19.88 Bln vs. $15.53 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX